BAA Firms Up Its Plans To Install Sophisticated Electronic Border Gates At Heathrow

In a bid to beef up the security measures ahead of 2012 Olympics in London, airport operator BAA has announced its intention to employ an electronic border gates system in the city’s Heathrow Airport from the start of the next year.

The operator noted that it would be deploying the ‘Automated Clearance System’ for the passengers coming out of the European Union region, as well as those not having biometric passports.

However, the fast track system would cost a considerable $80 a year to travellers, but then it will apparently shorten the hitherto long check-in queues at the airport by making the entire procedure a lot quicker.

International travellers interested in this faster check-in process can register to the scheme, after which they will be necessitated to provide their biometric details, such as iris or fingerprints scan.

In addition, the new system at Heathrow also boasts of a facial recognition feature, which include matching pictures on the passport against the person to be checked in.

The system has been extensively tested at Birmingham, Bristol, and Stansted airport, with official roll outs at Gatwick and Manchester this week.

The chief executive of Heathrow, Colin Mathews, said: “We are continually looking at innovative ways to improve the passenger journey at Heathrow, and reducing waiting times at security points and at government immigration is a key priority.”