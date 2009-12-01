Indian government decree: No IMEI, No service

In a nation still shocked by the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, and the ten coordinated terror attacks of November 2008, the Indian government ordered mobiles with no International Mobile Equipment Identifier (IMEI) blocked on midnight Monday.

Indian intelligence and anti-terror forces say that phones without the code are used in attacks by militant groups. The blocking move follows the Spanish government’s decision to insist that prepay mobiles must be registered against a certified proof of identity.

Phones with no IMEI flood Indian and South-East Asian markets, made locally or imported from China. They have the obvious attraction of being cheaper for many people living in poverty, with no formal documents to prove identity.

Most owners of the blocked phones will feel wrongly penalised, having no awareness the IMEI codes were required.

