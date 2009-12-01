Laptop Honchos Planning SDXC Standard Upgrade

An influential group of laptop manufacturers, including Dell, HP and Lenovo, will reportedly begin embracing the next-generation “SDXC standard”, a successor of the ubiquitous SDHC memory card reader in their future laptops from next year, according to a report from the website Daily Tech.

As of now, a majority of laptops come preloaded with SDHC flash memory card reader to ease out the process of data transfer from a slew of contemporary devices including digital cameras, smartphones, or camcorders.

This is because of the worldwide acceptability of the SDHC standards that enables users to carry out a range of inter-device data transference with tremendous ease.

But with the announcement of the new SDXC standards earlier this year, most of the laptop heavyweights are reportedly gearing up to get themselves aligned with the changing technology, and ship out laptops integrated with the latest memory card readers.

The coming generation of memory cards would have the capability to function at speeds as high as 300MB/s, and boast of voluminous memory capacities of up to 2TB.

Noticeably, the next-generation memory cards would also be backward-compatible, implying that SDXC card readers would be compatible with its predecessors, involving SDHC, SD, as well as MMC memory cards.

However, there’s no information available on when Apple is planning to bring upon the necessary modifications in Macbook’s frame to support the new SDXC technology.