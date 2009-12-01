Nokia files UK and US suits, against screen display and monitor makers

Reuters report that Nokia is suing a pack of leading technology firms, alleging they operate cartels for mobile phone and monitor display supply.

Many household names are cited in the case, according the Nokia they include; AU Optronics, Hitachi, LG, Philips, Samsung, Seiko Epson, Sharp and Toshiba. With the world’s largest phone manufacturer seeking unspecified damages from so many companies, there can’t be a speedy resolution. I don’t imagine anyone will be putting their hand up and announcing “It’s a fair cop!”, so watch the updates as the months roll on.

