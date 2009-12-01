Office 2010 To Ship In June, Microsoft Confirms

Putting an end to the abounding rumours about the precise launch date of Microsoft Office 2010 suite, tech website Beta News is reporting that the software giant is planning to ship the next iteration in June next year.

While the blogosphere was inundated with a flurry of posts signalling June 2010 as the exact launch date for Office 2010 suite, a Microsoft spokesperson told the website that the company is indeed planning to ship the software upgrade in the month of June.

The website further quoted the company’s senior director for communications, Janice Kapner, as indicating that with this upgrade the software maker will expand its reach to a broader internet-based crowd, at the same time keeping its traditional user-base intact.

Discussing the offerings of the next version of the software, she told Beta News: “The key to what will and what won't be in the Web Apps is really based on customer feedback and usage scenarios. We have 500 million users, we talk to them a lot about what it is they do and don't do, and will and won't do.”

Another website Neowin is reporting that the next generation Office suite will be available in as many as six editions for Windows 7, Vista, and XP, in its both 32-bit and 64-bit versions. However, Microsoft hasn’t yet revealed anything about the versions and pricing details.

The software maker will issue Office 2010 in six distinct flavours, including Starter, Home and Student, Standard, Home and Business, Professional, and Professional Plus.

Incidentally, Professional Plus version of the suite is available in public beta, which expires on October 31, 2010.