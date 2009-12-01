Parents Argue For School Lessons In Online Piracy

According to a recent survey, nearly 70 percent of parents believe that growing up in a digital age has its advantages but if the children are not aware of online privacy, they could come in harms way and have demanded that the government should include lessons on online privacy in the national curriculum.

The survey which was conducted by YouGov for Halpern Cowan, as a part of the Digital Literacy Report 2009 revealed that almost 70 percent of parents whose children spend a significant part of their time online, have asked the government to make the lessons compulsory. Many of these parents believe that the children should be aware of the impact of their online activities on their lives.

The main cause of concern for most of the parents was their children’s activities on several social networking websites. They believed that unless the children are made aware of the consequences, it will have a direct impact on their future, whether going for a job or admission in a University.

Expressing his views on the subject, CEO of Halpern Cowan, Louis Halpern, mentioned that as young people were spending more time online, they were digitally literate but not ‘street smart’. He also added that British policy makers need to wake up and see the dangers that the children are facing online.