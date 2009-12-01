Seattle Based Firm MiKandi Rolls Out A Porn App Store For Android

In a move that could pave the way for rather widespread dissemination mobile porn in the future, a full-fledged adult app store has been released for the Google’s Android mobile operating system.

A Seattle-based start-up firm, named as “MiKandi” (pronounced as “my candy”), is offering Android users access to an “adult only” app store, dishing them up with a complete bouquet of adult content.

Instead of offering this app store of its own kind through Android Marketplace, the company has decided to launch a separate porn app store accessible only through Android browser.

Initially launched for Android, the developers program surrounding the app store will reportedly be extended to BlackBerry as well as Windows Mobile devices, along with Java-compatible handsets in early next year.

Jennifer McEwen, one of the founders of the company, told Good Gear Guide: “[MiKandi LLC] wanted to find a niche that was not currently being served and adult applications were at the top of the list.”

“There are no other adult app stores out there to meet this need of users and developers. So we entered the market with MiKandi to provide value to the mobile application ecosystem”, Jennifer added.

As of now, MiKandi has issued an ‘invite-only developers’ kit, but it is planning to spread the word via email marketing campaigns.