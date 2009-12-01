Sony Ericsson C903 review

The C903 is robust and solid, all glossy plastic that sparkles but shouts fingerprint magnet. Styled like the T-Series and more compact that the high-end C905, the slide mechanism has comfortable resistance and the shutter looks good, running the length of the rear panel.

The 2.4-inch screen auto rotates and displays 240 x 320 resolution. The keypad is basic, but functional with strong backlighting, although the D-Pad key feels a bit flimsy. No real differences from the standard SE user interface and menu, so it's intuitive and easy to understand.

Primarily a camera phone, the C903 takes pleasing shots at 5 MP with a dual LED flash and autofocus. The 16x digital zoom is a gem and the phone has enhanced face recognition called smile shutter to help you catch the special moment, when conditions are right.

A tad more memory for your pics than similar models, just over 100MB of storage can be expanded with M2 memory sticks, which slot under the battery. Having no 3.5mm jack is irksome, and the lack of Wi-Fi doesn't help. Good to have GPS though, which works well with the Java version of Google Maps. Expect three to five days battery life, unless you become addicted to the featured YouTube client.

The camera and zoom are nice, everything else says entry level 3G phone in a market that has plenty already. The money is going on the Cybershot branding.

