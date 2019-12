With the 1GHz power X10 on the way for February, the rest of Xperia range need a push to stay in focus. Take a look at the Windows Mobile 6.5-powered Xperia X2, thanks to PhoneArena.

Side-slide QWERTY format is my favourite style, but I’m a little disconcerted by the reversion to a stylus. Fingertip sweeps work for some commands, but a stylus is preferred for the WinMo / resistive touchscreen combo used here.

