Spotify Tries To Botch Console Rumours

Spotify, the online music streaming service which offers iTunes like features, had recently rolled out an application for Symbian based phones, giving rise to rumors indicating the launch of the software on gaming consoles.

However, in a statement given to IncGamers, a spokesperson for the company, denied the rumors and mentioned that the company has always believed in diversifying Spotify’s platforms but the ‘anonymous’ rumors about Spotify being launched on gaming console platforms are baseless.

Earlier reports have confirmed that the popular music streaming website is in talks with a number of record companies in US with plans to enter the world’s biggest music market. However, the record companies are not keen to make a deal as music subscription services like Napster have not been successful in attracting music lovers.

Spotify was launched on October 7 2008 Daniel Ek, former CTO of Stardoll, and Martin Lorentzon, co-founder of TradeDoubler, in Stockholm. The site has followed Google’s footsteps by offering the software for free and making money on ads. Spotify boasts a huge catalogue of over 6 million songs. It also offers integration with Last.fm and also gives the users the ability to create playlists and share them with their friends.