Climate Research Chief Resigns From His Post Amidst Probe Over Leaked Emails

Climate Research Unit (CRU) Chief, Phil Jones, has stepped down from his position following the leak of certain emails which were hacked from the server of University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich in November 2009.

The Vice Chancellor of the university said that Phil Jones’ decision to step down from his post was vital for the smooth working of the CRU. The hacked emails, whose numbers ran in thousands, were posted by unidentified people for the public to view them online.

Climate skeptics, realising this as a golden opportunity, got hold of the emails and have accused the CRU scientists for conspiring to suppress data that might have showed their arguments in a bad light.

The climate scientists have been accused of forging data to fit around their theories. The skeptics have stressed upon some emails in which scientists have written about a "trick" to "hide the decline" in temperatures to validate their accusations.

These leaks come ahead of the meeting between delegates of various countries that is scheduled to be held in Copenhagen from 7th to 18th December where they will be holding talks on forming a new UN global warming pact.

Rajendra Pachauri, head of the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate has declared that these leaks don’t alter the fact that human activity is the root cause of global warming.