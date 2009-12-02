Digital Radio Sales Rise Sharply In UK, Cross The 10 Million Mark

The sale of digital radios across the UK has increased significantly in recent months with the Digital Radio Development Bureau (DRDB) announcing that the sale of Digital Audio Broadcasting (D.A.B)radios has breached the 10 million mark.

The figures released by DRDB indicated that the sale of the DAB radios had taken 8 years to reach the 5 million mark. However, the next 5 million sales happened in the 30 months that followed.

Tony Moretta, DRDB chief executive officer expressed his happiness over the achievement and said that the 10 million sales mark was a huge moment for everyone in the digital radio industry including the broadcasters and retailers. He also claimed that the increasing sales figures are a direct pointer to the fact that digital radio is here to stay for long.

The figures also revealed that digital radio sales have seen an increase of 12 percent since last 3 months up to 30th September whereas multi-function radio sales have increased by 60 percent.

A Radio Joint Audience Research had recently reported that approximately 17 million adults in the UK now live in a home which has a digital radio while the said number stood at just around 14 million last year.