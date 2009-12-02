Google Firms Up Plan To Limit Access To News Content

Google has announced that newspaper publishers will be able to set a limit on the number of articles a visitor can read for free before being asked for a subscription.

The announcement was made via blog titled, “Google News”. This declaration by the search engine giant is seen by many analysts as a result of continuous pressure applied by several leading newspaper companies especially Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. The newspaper publishers have accused Google for generating advertisement income from their news articles for free.

Senior business product manager for Google, Josh Cohen said that the publishers had decided either to charge for their online content or remove their articles from Google. He said the publishers can do both these things by the help of an updated program called ‘first click free’ which will limit the user to 5 articles per publisher per day. The moment the sixth article is clicked; a pop-up containing the publisher’s subscription or registration site will appear.

Cohen has also said that Google will help the newspaper companies in generating revenue through promoting preview pages of their news article in which only the headline and first few sentences of the article will appear.

The owner of The Wall Street Journal, Rupert Murdoch said in Washington summit that newspaper publishers spent a lot of resources in generating these articles and it was only right that they should not come free.