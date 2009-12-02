Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Privacy Upgrades Due On Facebook

Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has made a bold move of sending a message to a massive 350 million users of the website about the modifications that have been made to the privacy policies of the world’s most popular social networking website.

Zuckerberg, who recently entered into the list of the world’s youngest billionaires after Microsoft snapped up 1.6 percent stake in the website, has put out an open letter revealing a series of changes to be made in the website in the near future.

First of all, he mentioned that the website has grown too large across geographic regions for networks, and hence it would go for ceasing these regional networks completely. Instead, the website would include a rather ‘simpler model of privacy control’ where users can pool content available to the people added in the friends list only.

It would further be incorporating a feature to enable the users to keep the track on who sees the content created or uploaded by them.

In addition, the letter also mentioned about simplifying the privacy settings page by merging some settings.

“We've worked hard to build controls that we think will be better for you, but we also understand that everyone's needs are different. We'll suggest settings for you based on your current level of privacy”, he stated in the missive to the members of the site.