Microsoft Annuls “The Black Screen Of Death” Gossip

Quashing the widespread rumours about its latest security update being the cause of a galling technical glitch, popularly known as “The Black Screen of Death”, Microsoft is claiming that that the issue is perhaps borne out due to some malware action.

The technical snag was rumoured to stem from an error in its periodic “Patch Tuesday” release.

Security vendor Prevx originally noted that the security update included editing registry keys, thereby inducing an error that would eventually leave users with a totally black screen.

Microsoft was quick to come into the act after Prevx released the report about the aforementioned error, and subsequently kicked-off an investigation to find out the reality.

The software giant has reportedly conducted “a comprehensive review” of the security updates, including the Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool, along with other non-security updates released in the month of November.

Discussing the outcome of the reviews, the company said: “That investigation has shown that none of these updates make any changes to the permissions in the registry. Thus, we don’t believe the updates are related to the 'black screen' behaviour described in these reports”.

It further went on to say that the exact cause of the problem was yet to be discovered, and that the problem was possibly stemming out of the modifications brought upon by some specific types of malware.