Samsung bling and Motorola grit

This week sees starkly different advertising styles pitching products for girls and boys. Samsung announce its new ‘Diva’ design range of phones, specifically targeted at a female audience and the Motorola Droid gets a very boy-centric new advert for Verizon.

Haute couture

Premiering on the catwalk this season from Samsung are the S7070 touchscreen and the S5150 clamshell. Both phones feature a quilted texture cover and high gloss finish to catch the eye. The S7070 is for the sophisticated woman, unshy of her femininity in the workplace and the S5150 makes a statement of fashion awareness when out about town.

Samsung plan to refresh the Diva range with new models each year.

Gritty reality

Boys get a high-injection in-your-face new advert from Verizon Wireless for the Droid. I feel all manly again now after writing the Samsung paragraph. An almost-Droid is out in the UK next week, the Milestone.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com