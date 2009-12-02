Virgin Media Unveils Its 7Mbps Mobile Broadband Plan

Virgin Media has rolled out a new mobile broadband service which will provide a massive 7mbps speed to its subscribers making it one of the quickest ways to get online while on the move in the UK.

The Virgin media dongle or broadband wireless adapter will offer double of what was offered earlier by the mobile broadband service provider. However, the company clarified in a statement that the users will not be getting 7mbps speed per-say as the speed will be based on the geographical environment and distance from the mobile tower.

The device also comes with a Micro SD card slot and is up for sale on an 18 month contract in which users will have the choice to choose monthly packages costing ₤10 and ₤15 for 1GB and 3GB data plans respectively while the existing customers can get the same for ₤8 and ₤12 respectively.

Interestingly, the phenomenal increase in the speed is the result of High Speed Downlink Packet Access (HSDPA) technology on T-Mobile's 3G network which provides 85 percent coverage.

The upload speed has also been increased in the new service from 384kbps to 2mbps. The company said that the increased upload speed will be helpful in uploading content on sites like YouTube and Twitpic.