Nokia plan for 2010

Wednesday saw Nokia release its forward thinking plan for 2010, at annual Capital Markets Day in Helsinki, Finland.

The Day saw top executives lay down targets and corporate strategy to steer growth and development over the next 12 months. CEO, Olli-Pekka Kallasvuoin set the focus clearly on user experience and driving smartphone use down through the lower pricing points across the globe. Forecasting 10% market growth overall, Nokia expects to maintain its share at 38%, but admit a squeeze on the average selling price per unit.

Like to know more? press release here

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com