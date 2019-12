Sony Ericsson have updated the Satio with a new version of the firmware. The patch is rolling out now, but hasn’t yet reached retailers Carphone Warehouse and Phones 4U. The patch should address reported issues such as sudden freezing, battery problems, ringtone faults and software crashes. Sony Ericsson have the Satio on sale and network branded versions of the 12MP device don’t seem to have had the same problems.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com