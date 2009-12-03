Sony Offers Patch To Tackle Issues With Its Satio Smartphone

Satio, Sony’s much vaunted smartphone with a 12 megapixel camera had recently suffered embarrassment when Carphone Warehouse and Phones4u removed the phone from their shelves because there had been tons of complaints from users that the phone hangs whenever they try to run 2 or more applications on it.

Now Sony is offering a patch that apparently fixes the problem. The patch can be downloaded from Sony Ericsson download site and goes under the name Firmware update version R1CA037. However, according to some blogs, the patch only works for non-branded phones. It seems like Satio owners who bought the phone from Vodafone will have to wait for some time before the patch is made available for them.

Interestingly both Carphone Warehouse and Phones4u have not yet started to sell the smartphone again, despite reports that the phone is running some what faster after the patch gets installed.

Sony Aino too had encountered similar technical faults but the smartphone, which has 8.1 megapixel camera, has neither been removed from the market nor received a patch as of yet.

Satio runs on a Symbian S60 5th edition OS and comes with both Cybershot and Walkman; two hugely popular multimedia experiences rolled into one.