Soon People In Derby Might Be Taking The Lara Croft Way

Derby, a city in the county of Derbyshire, UK might get its new ring road named after the highly popular Tomb Raider franchise character, Lara Croft. The new road is due for opening in early 2010.

Lara Croft, a British archeologist and treasure seeker, is the main character in the Tomb Raider movies and games and was created by Core Design, a company based in Derby. Interestingly, the game series went on to become one of the most played games in the world and were later made into a movie series which starred Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft.

However, it seems that Lara has some tough competition as seven other names were selected by the Derby public, namely, Griffon way, Mercian way and Merlin way. Other names which were shortlisted for voting included those of astronomer John Flamsteed, Derby footballer Steve Bloomer and engineer George Sorocold.

Cabinet member for planning and transportation at Derby City Council, Councillor Lucy Care said that it was sad that the citizens of Derby had only two roads to name. She also expressed her appreciation for the level of creativity shown by the people. She also added that the public should really think about the names of the road so that people actually enjoy taking the name for a long time.

The voting will be open till 30th January 2010 and residents can participate in it via the Council website or through a letter to the Derby City Council.