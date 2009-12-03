UK’s Most Popular Landmarks Now Available On Street View

Google held a public vote in June 2009 to find out the most popular tourist destinations in the UK with the intention of putting their photographs on Street View. The poll had got 10,000 suggestions which were then narrowed down to 16 which went for the final voting. The results of the poll are back and have been made available on Street View.

Street View is a feature on Google maps which allows the user to zoom into the areas which have been covered by Street View and allows the user to get clear view of a street to which the user wishes to go.

Stonehenge, Angel of the North, Eden Project, Millennium Stadium and Warwick castle have made it to the list of tourists spots on Street View. The Google Maps service will also have Loch Ness in some time as well.

Interestingly, Street View has also included a set of the Coronation Street, a hugely popular British soap opera. Kew Gardens too also made it to the illustrious list along with Lotus’s Hethel Test Tack.

Interestingly the images have been captured from the custom made Google Trike, a small customised three wheeler which carries the Street View camera.