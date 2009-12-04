£17.50 p/m LG KF900 Prada 200 min 300 texts

PRADA Phone by LG (Model: LG-KF900) offers a collection of technical upgrades catering to today’s highest mobile needs.

In the outer peripherals, new handset preserves the same original minimalist exterior that has now become a key design inspiration of touch screen handsets worldwide.

A defining modification for the new handset involves a set of aesthetics keys that slide out to form a more professional look that not only grazes an elevated level of sophistication, but is also a highly efficient communication tool that complements the latest PRADA Phone by LG’s technology.