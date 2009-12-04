£23.54 p/m LG GD900 Crystal 400 min 500 txt On O2

Featuring the world's first totally transparent touch-sensitive keypad the LG Crystal is no gimmick but an exceptionally beautiful, innovative and cool looking mobile phone.

The LG GD900 Crystal is a slider phone with a 3-inch high resolution touch screen sporting the S-Class UI for fast and fluid navigation.

The slideout touchpad lights up when opened and supports handwriting recognition and gesture control allowing you to access applications by simply sweeping your finger across the keypad.

Not just amazing to look at, LG have packed the Crystal full of awesome goodness. There's an 8-megapixel camera complete with face detection, autofocus, LED Flash and video recording, 1.5GB memory expandable up to 32GB, Wi-Fi, and HSDPA for speedy Web surfing too.

You will get a LG GD900, 400 minutes, 500 texts on O2. The contract is 24-months long and costs only £23.54 per month after a £35 instant cashback.