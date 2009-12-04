£26.67 P/M BlackBerry Storm2 300m Ultd Txt & Internet

The BlackBerry Storm2 features an impressive 3.5 inch touchscreen that looks bright and vivid and is also a joy to use thanks to SurePress technology which confirms on screen actions with a physical click feedback.

The 9520 Storm2 adds Wi-Fi to its predecessors HSDPA connectivity ensuring the Storm2 is the fastest BlackBerry yet for web browsing.

Enhance your Storm 2 with Apps from BlackBerry App World, capture the moment with the 3.15 Megapixel camera, sync with iTunes and store your music, movies and photos on the 2GB of on board memory or add a memory card for even more storage.

You will get a Blackberry Storm2, 300 minutes, unlimited texts, mobile internet and vodafone passport. The contract is 24-months long and costs only £26.67 per month after a £80 instant cashback.