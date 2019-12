Fujitsu demo new products at a Tokyo show, including the F-04B – a phone that splits in half. A case of build it because we can, then think of uses for it? The ideas for use suggested in the video all sound a bit naff. I imagine it being beneficial to be able to pass half your phone to a friend, to bring them into a three-way conversation without using speakerphone, but this 'innovation’ doesn’t seem to offer that.

Thanks to IDG for the report.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com