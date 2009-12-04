Google Launches Own Public DNS Service

Google has rolled out its very own DNS lookup service in an attempt to further its hold on the internet. The service christened as Google Public DNS, will offer high speed and better security options for its users.

DNS or Domain Name System is a naming system which is generally provided by internet service providers (ISPs). When a user types the URL of a site in the address bar, it gets converted into a numeric code that matches with the server code of the website and guides the user to the website.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the service, Prem Ramaswami, a product manager with Google mentioned that an average internet user has to perform hundreds of DNS look-ups when surfing the net and the process slows down the browsing speed. He also claimed that Google Public DNS was precisely designed to tackle this problem.

Interestingly, Google, which relies heavily on online advertisement for revenue, has claimed that Google Public DNS will not redirect users to ad pages if a mistyped or non existing URL is typed.

However the move by the search engine giant to introduce its DNS lookup service has been criticised by some analysts who believe that this service is likely to give extensive control over the internet to a company which already dominates the online search market.

Our Comments

The Public DNS by Google is entirely optional and has already attracted some unwelcomed (at least for big G) attention because Google is by far the biggest advertiser and the one is the most likely to benefit from that service.

