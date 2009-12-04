Motorola Prepping New Mid-range Android Handset?

Photos of a 5-megapixel Android-based smartphone from Motorola have emerged on a Chinese website and although there are fears that it could be photoshopped pictures, the photos actually come from a well known tech publisher.

The site in question is PCOnline, one of China's biggest technology websites and one which tends to come up with gadget reviews well before they reach our shores.

However, French site, nowhereelse, did a photo comparison and says that the pics were indeed heavily modified snaps of the Samsung S8000.

The new device appears to be a follow up to the Droid, Motorola's new upmarket smartphone, and bears some passing resemblance with the Blackberry Storm. It has a 3.8-inch touchscreen display that can show 800x480 pixels.

There's also a 5-megapixel camera with double flash and Autofocus and an ARM-based 800Mhz CPU, the whole thing encased in a rather sexy rounded enclosure. Most notably, it could be the first Motorola Android phone to come without a keyboard.

Motorola has not confirmed the existence of this unnamed phone and obviously, we don't have any pricing or launch information. 2010 is likely to be a make or break year for Motorola in the mobile sector.

Those who have purchased the Dext are likely to have done a very bad choice if this new phone is confirmed by Motorola. The Droid is miles ahead of the already-obsolete Dext and this 5-megapixel model is likely to pound even more misery on Dext users.

