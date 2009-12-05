IBM Unveils Portable Data Center Ecosystem

IBM has forged partnerships with several data center infrastructure technology suppliers with the intention of increasing the usage of its Portable Modular Data Center (PDMC) by government organisations and companies across the globe.

The companies which will partner with IBM to incorporate their products and services with Portable Modular Data Center include, Eaton, CommScope, Panduit, Emerson Network Power, Siemon and Vette Corp.

Brian Canney, IBM’s global site and facilities services offering manager, said that the companies will offer their equipment as well as their design expertise on power, cooling and networking. He said that Big Blue was partnering with several suppliers because it wants to cater for the client’s preference for a particular vendor.

PMDC offers a completely functional data center that has a comprehensive infrastructure which provides remote monitoring along with power and cooling systems. It can also be used for disaster recovery, disaster avoidance, and expanding the data center space.

IBM is seeing growth in PDMC’s demand as several military and government organisations are opting for it. However, Canney declined to say what these entities were and what they used the PDMC for, citing the fact that these were confidential.

Sun Microsystems was amongst the first to come up with the concept of a data center in a box in project Blackbox back in 2006. Now that Sun Microsystems has been absorbed by Oracle, IBM might be considering that it is the right time to step in and take Sun's place.

