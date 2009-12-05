Microsoft Planning Last Patch Tuesday Of 2009

Microsoft, the Redmond-based software company, will be offering updated patches for 12 security flaws including the one for the zero-day IE bug in its Patch Tuesday release.

The updates will be delivered in a total of 6 bulletins on the 8th December which will fix problems in several Microsoft applications including Windows 7 and IE8.

Patches will also be provided for MS Office products which includes Project, Word and Work 8.5. Other products of Microsoft that will receive a fix include Windows 2000, XP, Vista as well as Server 2003 and 2008, Office XP, and Office 2003.

Most importantly, the patches will be able to rectify three flaws which were ranked as ‘critical’ by Microsoft, indicating that the flaws can be exploited by hackers using a malicious code.

The zero-day IE flaw which has been reported in IE8 can be used by hackers to gain complete control of a computer, giving them access to sensitive financial information and login information.

When the IE flaw was first discovered, anti-virus company Symantec had issued a warning and had advised the users of IE6, IE7 and IE8 to update their firewalls and anti-virus software. The company had also told them to disable JavaScript in their browsers.

Our Comments

Patch Tuesday is now a regular "event" held by Microsoft and one which has changed the way system administrators worldwide deal with patches and software updates. It simplifies the security management process by making it easier to implement.

Related Links

Zero-day IE fix stars in last Patch Tuesday of the decade

(The Register)

Microsoft to release security patches next week

(Xinhua)

Six of the worst for December's Patch Tuesday

(PCPro)

Next week sees a Microsoft security patch roll-out for Christmas.

(IT Pro)