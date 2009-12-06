£139 Apple 8GB iPod Touch 3G - UK's Cheapest

Apple's iPod touch lets you enjoy everything you love about an iPod, and then some. Watch your movies and TV shows on a brilliant 3.5-inch display.

Use the revolutionary Multi-Touch interface to flick through your music in Cover Flow. And anytime you’re itching for more entertainment, just tap iTunes to browse and buy on the fly.

With room for up to 14,000 songs and up to 30 hours of audio playback time, iPod touch gives you nonstop musical entertainment. And the new Genius Mixes feature adds even more ways for you to experience your music.

Now the Genius feature is even more powerful. Introducing Genius Mixes. All you do is sync iPod touch to iTunes, and Genius automatically searches your library and finds songs that sound great together. Then creates up to 12 mixes you’ll love. These mixes are like channels programmed entirely with your music.

Say you’re listening to a song on your iPod touch that you really like and want to hear other tracks that go great with it. Just tap the Genius icon. Genius automatically finds songs on your iPod touch that go great with your selected song and makes a Genius playlist for you.

Your very own private screening awaits you on iPod touch. Watch the latest film release or an episode of your favorite sitcom anytime you want. Store up to 80 hours of video and get up to 6 hours of video playback time on the new iPod touch.

This is the 8GB version of the iPod third generation and is on sale at Amazon for only £139 including VAT and delivery. You can also get the same model with a £25 free iTunes voucher from Dixons for £149.