Nintendo Wii Gaming Consoles UK User Base Reaches Six Million

Figures published by GFK Chart Track, the organisation in charge of counting hardware and software sold at retailers point of sales, show that the Nintendo has sold more than six million units of its Wii gaming console in the UK.

This makes it the fastest selling such device here and is not far behind the yet-to-be-challenged champion, the PS2 which is present in around 40 percent (10 million) UK households.

The Japanese entertainment giant has had to cut the price of its gaming platform as it faces some stiff competition from Microsoft's Xbox 360 and its nemesis, the Sony Playstation 3 - both of whom have introduced new models and slashed their prices as well.

Nintendo has had to do with a decline in the number of Wii sold as the market is reaching saturation point. Furthermore, the number of games per Wii being sold is expected to decrease significantly according to a report from respected investment bank, Cowen Group.

Since its launch nearly three years ago, the Wii has been regularly out of stock and its success has also been propped up by the availability of a variety of games and gadgets such as the Wii Fit Plus.

David Yarnton, who heads Nintendo UK, said that "With its inclusive, family-friendly and fun nature, we’re very pleased Wii seems to have captured the imagination of over six million families across the UK and reached such a landmark sales figure in such a short space of time."

Our Comments

Gaming environments such as the Xbox 360 and the PS3 have, as their core userbase, traditional gamers for whom gaming is a way of life rather than a mere hobby. They would tend to spend more on games than Wii users.

Related Links

Nintendo Wii becomes UK’s fastest selling console

(Techwatch)

Six million Wii consoles sold in UK since its launch

(T3)

UK Wii sales surpass 6m

(The Register)

Nintendo Wii is Britain's fastest-selling games console

(Shinyshiny)

Wii: “fastest-selling console in UK history”

(Video Games Republic)