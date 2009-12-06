Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 To Launch In 2010 Says Vodafone

Sony Ericsson's next Windows Mobile smartphone, the Xperia X2, will debut in January 2010 according to an updated specifications page on Vodafone UK website.

This is the third time in less than one month that Sony Ericsson has had a significant mishap, the other ones being the well publicised Satio and Aino issues.

The manufacturer will miss the all important Christmas period and the X2 will land instead in the challenging post Christmas window. On top of that, Vodafone has yet to say what was/is the cause of the delay.

The two other Sony Ericsson mobile phones expected soon in the UK are the Jalou and the Xperia X10 (which should be available from February 2010).

The X2, which replaces the X1, is positioned as a mid-range smartphone, on par with the Satio, but with a 3.2-inch touchscreen, a 8.1-megapixel camera with flash and autofocus, all powered by Microsoft's Windows Mobile 6.5.

It comes with a rehauled panel based user interface, a QWERTY keyboard and has a 16GB memory card included.

Our Comments

That's three high end phones that will be missing and by the time they will be back, it is likely that they will already be obsolete meaning that the senior management at Sony Ericsson could well face some heated discussions at their AGMs soon.

Related Links

Sony Ercisson Xperia X2 mobile phone launch delayed

(Merinews)

Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 delayed

(Knowyourmobile)

Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 delayed until 2010

(Techradar)

Sony Ericsson XPERIA X2 On Vodafone: Release Date Delayed To January 2010

(Omnio)

Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 delayed until 2010

(Techradar)