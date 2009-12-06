Uninor launches in 6 Indian phone regions

Norwegian operator Telenor have formed a partnership with Indian property megacorp Unitech, launching 'Uninor' brand phones. Using the slogan "My time is now" the service targets the teeming youth population. This brings India to 14 mobile operators and foreign telcos are forging local partnerships through heavy investment to seize a share. Current investors include Britain's Vodafone, Japan's NTT DoCoMo and Russia's Sistema JSFC. Ownership in Indian telecom companies by foreign partners is government capped at 74 percent. With 14 competitors in the race (so far), I expect natural selection will further cap this number and result in consolidation.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com