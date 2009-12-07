Bravo To Be HTC's Best Smartphone In H1 2010

HTC's complete portfolio leak yesterday shows that there will be only one high end smartphone from the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer for the first half of 2010, the Bravo, and much to Microsoft's chagrin, it will be an Android-based model.

The sole device in HTC's Performance range will be reportedly release in April 2010 and its specs show that it will be rather similar to the Acer Liquid - which you can buy for only £340 from Expansys - from what we can gather.

The Bravo comes with a 1GHz Qualcomm QSD8250 processor (think Snapdragon), a 3.7-inch 800x480 pixels AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and camera flash, 256MB RAM and a 16GB microSD card, WiFi, Bluetooth, a-GPS and Dolby compatibility.

The other features that should set it apart from the current crop of Android-based smartphone are the fact that it comes with Android 2.0 and it can record HD quality movies.

The only other difference compared to the Acer Liquid is a slightly more powerful battery. Even the HTC HD2 appeas to be significantly more feature-laden with nearly twice the amount of memory and a much larger 4.3-inch touch screen.

The question therefore remains; how will HTC differentiate itself from the slew of smartphones with similar configurations that will flood the market next year. Will HTC actually surprise us with a few more models that are yet to be announced?

Our Comments

One question that pops to mind is why should interested parties buy the HTC Bravo rather than the Acer Liquid? Why wait for five months when you can get a quasi similar model right now for under £340 unlocked? HTC will certainly need to up the ante to make sure that others such as Acer or Asus do not steal HTC's status as the premier Android smartphone maker.

Related Links

Apple Quietly Adds New Mac Pro and Xserve Configurations

(PCWorld)

Apple Powers Up Mac Pro With 3.33GHz Intel Processor, 8TB Storage Space

(Eweek)

Apple Boosts Mac Pro Options

(Informationweek)

Apple Adds 3.33 GHz Quad-Core Option To Mac Pro

(I4U)

Apple Adds 3.33GHz Quad Core Processor To Mac Pro

(T3)