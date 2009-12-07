Entire HTC H1 2010 Smartphone Portfolio Leaked Again

The list of HTC smartphones to be released in the first half of 2010, complete with the names and rendered pictures, has been leaked out on the internet yesterday nearly a year after another incident that saw a similar list being distributed online.

B3ler3fonte from the XDA-developers forum has scanned and posted the HTC 2010 Portfolio that was presented in Vienna, Austria, back in October 2009 and shows the list of HTC smartphones to be released until the 30th of June 2010.

HTC is apparently planning to have four different categories, namely Design / Lifestyle, Social, Performance and Productivity with a total of eight models for the first six months of next year.

The majority of these will be Android based devices with only three Windows Mobile 6.5 ones (ed: it surely means that Windows Mobile 7 won't be out until the second half of 2010).

The leak comes after the codenames of 20 new and existing HTC Android handsets were found in their laetst Android 2.1 ROM. ONe can expect a number of these smartphones to debut as early as February next year during the Mobile World Congress 2010 in Barcelona.

Amongst the more interesting models that are reportedly going to be launched are the Salsa, a portrait QWERTY Android smartphone that adopts the Blackberry Curve format, its Windows Mobile alter ego, the Trophy and a clone of the Nokia N97 Mini called Tera.

Our Comments

2010 already looks to be a fantastic year for Google's Android. It is all too easy to forget that Android is only a couple of years old and, like the Chrome browser, has managed to roughen the more established platforms in the market. Only the iPhone OS is currently standing between it and global domination.

