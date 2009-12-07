Europeans not flocking to Google Android

It was reported at the weekend that research firm IDC has seen little European consumer interest in smartphones running Android. They say the small number of phones hasn’t helped, but this will probably change as more become available.

"Consumers steer clear of Google's OS and sell-out is below everyone's expectations. Consumers recognize the Google brand, but still do not understand what Android is," IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo said in a statement.

I challenge the sentiment that consumers steer clear. It won’t surprise those of us who work directly with customers that the vast majority of buying decisions aren’t influenced by OS branding. Consumers are comfortable asking for a Nokia, or Samsung, but it would be unusual to be asked up-front for a Symbian or Android. To support our customers in getting the phone that’s really right for them, it’s important to understand the differences.

Western-European market share of phones powered by Android rose from 4.2% to 5.4% at the end of September.

Like to know more? press release here

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com