Faster Broadband Makes Brits Increasingly Impatient

A survey carried out by broadband service provider Talktalk ironically points the finger at faster broadband connections to explain why Brits are becoming more and more impatient although it does not explain why many of us do not complain at queues at supermarket tills, banks or to buy cinema tickets.

According to Talktalk, which incidentally is UK's largest consumer broadband service provider, we can hold our nerves for only 502 seconds before we lose our temper. Technology-related tantrums are rife with most of us likely to wait for 3m38s for a web page to load before hitting the buffers.

The research also showed that on average we can expect to stay on hold on the phone for 5m4s before breaking down and 13m16s for someone to reply to a voicemail or text before reaching our patience's limits.

Mark Schmid, Communications Director at the TalkTalk Group, commented on the document saying that "the speed of the online world is making us less prepared to wait for things to happen in the offline world. This is prompting people to reach the point of impatience earlier than ever before."

Talktalk carried out the research amongst 2050 people and also found out that, unsurprisingly, younger people are more prone to being impatient in the offline world compared to the older generation.

Our Comments

Impatience, like stress, is something that is prevalent in our society. There's unfortunately nothing much that can be done to avoid it. The research also shows an interesting link between technology and the fact that it can have a profound impact on our social behaviour.

