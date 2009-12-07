Google To Extend Personalised Search To Everyone

Google has announced on its official blog that the search engine giant will now give personalised search results to users who are not signed-in on to the website, a feature which was earlier limited to signed-in users.

Google, for some time, has been keeping track of signed-in users’ search results by placing a cookie on their machine. The cookie allows Google to show the results which pertained to the users’ web-search history and results the users most frequently happened to click on.

Now Google plans to extend the feature to users who are not signed in and their history will be saved on Google’s server and will provide customised search results.

Interestingly, several experts believe that Google has a deeper objective than providing better search results. By accessing search histories of its users, Google will be placing its most targeted and expensive ads on the pages which are most frequented by users.

However, not everyone is happy with this announcement. Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington told the New York Times that, Google is not only encroaching on its users’ personal information, it is tracking search results of those who have chosen not to sign-in with their Google account.

Meanwhile, Google has also given options to the users to disable the customised search options.

Our Comments

Is Google's move a good one? Not if you're a privacy advocate as Google would be tracking even those who haven't signed in. In effect coupled with Google's new Public DNS, the search giant would be able to keep track of a significant number of internet users who might not be knowing that their everyday movements online are followed.

Related Links

Google extends personalized search to all

(CNet)

Google Extends Personalized Results to All Users

(PC World)

Google expands tracking to logged out users

(Tech Radar)

Google Customizes More of Its Search Results

(New York Times)