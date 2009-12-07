Google To Launch Chrome Extensions Within Days

Google seems all geared up to woo the internet surfers by pushing the previously announced Chrome Extensions website online next week.

This would let the Chrome users download add-ons, one of the features that has made the rival Firefox very popular among a more tech-aware web audience.

The new Extension Gallery will be incorporated in Chrome itself, and will offer an easy one-click download option to the users looking for some handy add-ons to spruce up their web surfing experience.

As of now, the browser has several extensions, but unfortunately, none are officially supported by the search engine giant.

Furthermore, the new Gallery will initially be available for the browser on Windows operating system, in spite of the imminent launch of the Mac iteration (ed: no news about a Linux-bound Chrome).

Incidentally, the launch of the new website will coincide with the Ad-on-Con 09, a symposium dedicated to browser add-ons, which is slated for next Friday.

The Gallery is said to be more like the Chrome Themes Gallery, and some experts are even anticipating that each add-on will carry a link informing about its capabilities and features.

The new add-on feature seems to be very crucial for Google, which is aiming to snare 10 percent share in the web browser market from both Firefox and Internet Explorer.

Our Comments

When Chrome will get extensions, one can expect it to be on par with Firefox, an achievement that it managed to do in less than two years. Google has the upper hand because it has the financial and human resources to take on the two market leaders.

