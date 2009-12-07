Great example of augmented reality

Augmented reality applications take a live view of the real world and blend in computer generated elements as an overlay. Add GPS and compass technology to a mobile and watch the video for a great example of a practical application to benefit customers.

Other apps can guide you to bars, clubs and restaurants or show the location of available property to rent.

Nearest Tube is great for tourists but I imagine real Londoners already know where their tube stations are.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com