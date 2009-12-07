LG eXpo with projector demoed

This is the first video I’ve seen of the 1GHz LG eXpo, with the ultra-portable pico projector attachment clipped on. Pico technology has been much talked about over the last two years and this beasty goes on sale today in the States.

The projector replaces the back panel of the phone and does add quite a bulge. Because of the size, and the fact there’s a lose back panel to keep track of, I’m not going to embrace this paring of tech just yet. I have an aesthetic preference for keeping them separated.

Credit to PCMag.com for the video.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com