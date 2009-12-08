BlackBerry distribution across China

Research In Motion and Hong Kong based IT firm Digital China announce a distribution agreement to push more BlackBerrys to Chinese subscribers. China Mobile, who have the largest subscriber base in the world, have offered Blackberry devices since 2006, but never heavily promoted them.

The new deal will promote the devices through Digital China’s local expertise and nationwide distribution chain.

RIM Co-CEO Jim Balsillie explains, “We are delighted to reach a distribution agreement with Digital China. Business partnerships are an important aspect of RIM’s strategy and Digital China’s extensive knowledge and market presence will further expand the opportunity for RIM in China”.

