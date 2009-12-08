Dell Repackages Adamo As The Vostro V13?

Dell is apparently going to release a cheaper version of the Adamo, its high end, posh alternative to Apple's Macbook Air, under the moniker V13, as part of its Vostro business range of laptops.

The laptop has already been launched in Singapore and is a 13-inch beauty 16.5mm thick, weighing under 1.6Kg. It will go on sale in a number of territories including the UK in the next few days; only the US price - $449 - is currently available although it is unlikely that the UK price will be as competitive.

The Vostro V13 will come with a number of features originally found on the Adamo 13 like a high quality brushed aluminium chassis with reinforced zinc hinges to better withstand everyday workloads.

Its 13.3-inch screen is likely to be a LED one with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels (which would make it a HD-ready model) and the rest of the configuration should be similar to any ULV-based notebooks.

That would include either a 1.2GHz Celeron, 1.3GHz Core 2 Duo or 1.4GHz Core 2 Solo with integrated X4500MHD graphics, 2GB RAM, a 160GB hard disk drive and a slew of connections; eSATA, d-Sub, Ethernet, USB, SD Card Slot and a webcam.

Sam Burd, global vice president of SMB at Dell, said in a statement that "This 13-inch small business laptop is in a category all its own as entrepreneurs now have quality performance, battery life and security combined with a thin and lightweight design sturdy enough for today's business."

The problem that Dell will also face is how to make sure that the V13 doesn't annihilate the rest of its laptop range; Vostro, Inspiron and Latitude included.

Our Comments

This V13 laptop would effectively ridicule the Nokia Booklet 3G which is more expensive and not as sexy as this one. Bear in mind as well that the V13 is more powerful and has a significantly bigger screen and it looks as if the Nokia netbook is absolutely no match for Dell's latest model.

