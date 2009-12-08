Google Real Time Search Introduces Dynamic Result Pages

Google's newly released Real Time Search breaks a few conventions in the search engine giant's cosy world; not only did it have to put some Ajax code into its search engine results page but for the first time ever, a SERP becomes dynamic rather than stay static as it has been the case for the past decade.

Not all popular terms currently carry the "real time search" feature yet; Korean Pop star Jaebum is currently popular on Twitter but failed to bring up any real-time search stream. Ditto for "Open Hazards" which at some point was the second most popular search term on Google worldwide.

Google publishes the stream of search results in the "latest" section of its all results page which can be accessed by clicking on the "latest results" link.

The new results automatically "push" older ones out of the page and these are lost (there's no "page 2" or "more" link). Users can optionally stop update the page should they choose to do so.

Google's Real Time Search is still in its early days and caters mainly for the hottest trends not for the long tail of search. However, thanks to some real-time algorithms, Google can differentiate between "warm" and "hot" content even if they are only separated by a few hours.

Note that RTS is currently available only in the US and that its position on the page appears to be random depending on the term.

Our Comments

I am starting to miss the old, no-frill, Google's page that didn't have half the number of features as the new Google. The search engine must make sure that it is not hit by a common illness known as "featuretitis". It needs to make sure that it remains best at what it does best, providing pertinent results fast.

