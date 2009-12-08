Martin Lewis Launches TuneChecker, A Music Comparison Website

Popular consumer website moneysavingexpert.com has extended its empire with the addition of a new music comparison website called tunechecker.com which provides users with a list of prices for MP3 singles and albums altogether.

The site currently spiders and iTunes, Amazon, Play, 7digital, HMV, we7, Tesco, Orange & Tunetribe; it is also looking to add Sky Songs and Juno as it looks to provide a list of more than nine million tracks altogether.

Tunechecker has a handy top 40 pop albums and singles which should save a few clicks to those looking for popular tracks and even provides with a list of free MP3 files.

Martin Lewis commented on the launch, saying that 'It's not iTunes's dominance. It's the perception that you have no choice. iPod users don't have to use iTunes to buy music; you can still compare and download music from other providers."

Tunechecker is part of a growing number of tools from moneysavingexpert.com that include Mobile Selling Checker, Megashopbot and Car Insurance Job Picket which allows you to tweak your job title to save money on your car insurance.

The savings can be substantial; consumers can save up to £4.50 on Lady Gaga's The Fame Monster and £3 on Cheryl Cole's "3 Words". Obviously, the service works best for tracks that can be found on multiple sites.

Our Comments

The site itself is very easy to navigate and apart from a few hit and misses, it can save quite a lot of dosh over a year. On the other hand, if you're a Spotify user or don't want to spend a penny on music (still recording radio tracks, hey!), then the site won't be of any use to you.

