Motorola Milestone Gets UK Debut Today

The Motorola Milestone, otherwise known as the US Droid, is already available in the UK through Expansys for as little as £450 with an estimated delivery window of two days.

The phone is exclusive to Expansys for now and is a genuine localised version complete with UK keyboard. The online retailer has also managed to get the Milestone on T-Mobile for £35 per month with a £50 initial outlay.

Included in the 18-month contract package are 700 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB data per month and for those who trade in their old smartphones can get up to £100 cashback until the 31st of December (ed: not really worth it though, they offer a measly £100 for an Apple 3GS).

An Expansys spokesperson reportedly told T3 that they have had a "huge number of pre-orders" with "everyone" calling about the Motorola smartphone.

As a reminder, it has a 528Mhz processor, significantly less than say, the HTC HD2's 1GHz Snapdragon chipset. It comes with a slide out QWERTY keyboard, WiFi, a 5-megapixel camera and a gorgeous 3.7-inch capacitive touchscreen display.

The phone is the first one to come with Google's next generation Android platform, version 2.0 and is tipped to be a serious contender for the seat of "best iPhone rival yet".

Compared to the other beleaguered mobile phone manufacturer, Sony Ericsson, Motorola is not doing too bad. After the Dext, the Droid has successfully managed to wow a number of reviewers. It will be interesting to see how the US-based firm follows up this excellent run.

