Nokia 2710 budget navigation

Retailing around the £100 price point and including access to Nokia Maps for the region of sale, the 2710 Navigation Edition firmly muscles in on territory dominated by dedicated sat nav systems from Garmin and Tom Tom.

Until now, full turn-by-turn driving navigation and voice guidance has been virtually unseen on low-end phones. I discussed the convergence of mobile and sat nav tech recently, and here we are.

Grandiosely claiming to change mobile navigation forever, Nokia are at least marshalling a valiant defence against free offerings from competitors like Google and Bing, who are both trialling similar navigation features for their map services. The 2710 will ship in Q2 2010.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com