£13.75 p/m Sony Ericsson Yari 300 minutes Unlimited Texts with Vodafone Passport

With the Sony Ericsson Yari, gesture gaming has arrived. The Yari does away with traditional button bashing and instead allows you to control games by moving your body thanks to motion sensitive controls.

Play from a host of pre-loaded games or download from a choice of over 200 available on the PlayNow Arena.

The Sony Ericsson Ericsson Yari also features an impressive 5.0 Megapixel camera with autofocus and face detection, HSDPA connectivity for high speed web access, a built in MP3 player and expandable memory.

