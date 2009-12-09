£22.50 p/m Sony Ericsson Aino 300 min Ultd Txt Vodafone Passport

The Sony Ericsson Aino is a slide phone with a touchscreen for touch navigation in the multimedia menu which comes with a free 8GB microSD card.

The Aino features an 8.1 Megapixel camera loaded with extras such as face detection, red-eye reduction and autofocus, plus the new Touch focus feature which utilises the touchscreen and lets you touch areas on the display for the camera to focus.

Bundled with high quality Bluetooth headphones and a docking station, the Aino is great for watching movies and listening to music and with expandable memory, there's ample room for all your files.

You will get a Sony Ericsson Aino, 300 minutes, unlimited texts and vodafone passport. The contract is 24-months long and costs only £22.50 per month after a £60 instant cashback.